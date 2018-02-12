Police are on the scene of a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade. The early Monday shooting at a home in Pinecrest is in the 9300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue, according to Miami-Dade police.
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade. The early Monday shooting at a home in Pinecrest is in the 9300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue, according to Miami-Dade police. CBS4
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade. The early Monday shooting at a home in Pinecrest is in the 9300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue, according to Miami-Dade police. CBS4

Miami-Dade County

A federal agent shoots and kills intruder inside Pinecrest home, police say

By Charles Rabin

crabin@miamiherald.com

February 12, 2018 05:19 AM

A home break-in in Pinecrest went terribly wrong for the intruder early Monday morning when after smashing a glass door he was confronted by an armed federal agent who shot and killed him.

Police did not release the name of the dead man or the shooter. It also wasn’t clear whether the intruder had a weapon other than what he used to break the window.

“We’re still combing through the house,” said Miami-Dade police Sgt. Carlos Rosario. “I have no information on the intruder being armed.”

Rosario said that at 1:29 a.m. Monday, a female agent with U.S. Customs & Border Protection and another woman in the home in the 9300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue were awakened by the sound of shattered glass.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A man had broken the glass on a sliding glass door in the home. Jolted awake, the customs agent confronted the man and fired her gun.

“The subject was dead inside the residence,” Rosario said.

Rosario said it appears the people inside the home did not know the intruder.

The shooting was the second time in the past month that a law enforcement officer in that part of Southwest Miami-Dade was forced to confront a suspect at the officer’s home.

In January, Doral police officer Gary King and his wife were followed home after they had gone shopping and out dinner. King said he spotted the car tailing him, but thought all was clear when the couple parked in the driveway of their Palmetto Bay home.

When they got out of the car, the couple were cofronted by two men. King’s wife was thrown to the ground and King fought with one of the men,who gained control of the officer’s gun and shot him.

King, 70 and a former Miami-Dade police officer, is recovering. The man suspected of shooting King, 22-year-old Florida City resident Kionne Bell, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery on a person aged 65 or older.

This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More Videos

Miami Beach official, hotel executives charged with corruption 2:07

Miami Beach official, hotel executives charged with corruption

Pause
Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 2:53

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:28

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer

How gold is melted 1:00

How gold is melted

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day 0:40

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday 1:23

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday

Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket 2:08

Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket

Cow makes its way down a Doral street 0:16

Cow makes its way down a Doral street

Miami police chief addresses the arrest of officer on drug charges 1:33

Miami police chief addresses the arrest of officer on drug charges

A drug cartel’s Midas touch 1:37

A drug cartel’s Midas touch

Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Miami Beach official, hotel executives charged with corruption 2:07

Miami Beach official, hotel executives charged with corruption

Pause
Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 2:53

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:28

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer

How gold is melted 1:00

How gold is melted

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day 0:40

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday 1:23

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday

Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket 2:08

Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket

Cow makes its way down a Doral street 0:16

Cow makes its way down a Doral street

Miami police chief addresses the arrest of officer on drug charges 1:33

Miami police chief addresses the arrest of officer on drug charges

A drug cartel’s Midas touch 1:37

A drug cartel’s Midas touch

Miami Beach official, hotel executives charged with corruption

View More Video