A federal agent shoots and kills intruder inside Pinecrest home, police say

A home break-in in Pinecrest went terribly wrong for the intruder early Monday morning when after smashing a glass door he was confronted by an armed federal agent who shot and killed him.
Police did not release the name of the dead man or the shooter. It also wasn’t clear whether the intruder had a weapon other than what he used to break the window.
“We’re still combing through the house,” said Miami-Dade police Sgt. Carlos Rosario. “I have no information on the intruder being armed.”
Rosario said that at 1:29 a.m. Monday, a female agent with U.S. Customs & Border Protection and another woman in the home in the 9300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue were awakened by the sound of shattered glass.
Never miss a local story.
A man had broken the glass on a sliding glass door in the home. Jolted awake, the customs agent confronted the man and fired her gun.
“The subject was dead inside the residence,” Rosario said.
Rosario said it appears the people inside the home did not know the intruder.
The shooting was the second time in the past month that a law enforcement officer in that part of Southwest Miami-Dade was forced to confront a suspect at the officer’s home.
In January, Doral police officer Gary King and his wife were followed home after they had gone shopping and out dinner. King said he spotted the car tailing him, but thought all was clear when the couple parked in the driveway of their Palmetto Bay home.
When they got out of the car, the couple were cofronted by two men. King’s wife was thrown to the ground and King fought with one of the men,who gained control of the officer’s gun and shot him.
King, 70 and a former Miami-Dade police officer, is recovering. The man suspected of shooting King, 22-year-old Florida City resident Kionne Bell, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery on a person aged 65 or older.
This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments