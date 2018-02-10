Your SunPass account might have less in it than you think it does. Here’s why.

Some SunPass account holders just got billed in February for charges from as far back as October.
If you’re wondering why SunPass suddenly seems to be bringing up old stuff, SunPass blames the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority.
An alert linked from the SunPass.com homepage says MDX found some toll charges that never posted.
“We have been advised that some transactions may be dated as early as October 18, 2017,” the alert states. “As a result, you may see additional replenishment charges to your credit card.”
So, instead of the usual next-day or two-days-after posting of a transaction, you might find two days worth of charges from January that hit over a few hours.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” SunPass says in the alert. “Please monitor your account balance to assure funds are available to pay for these tolls on MDX roadways.”
