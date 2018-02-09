Zoo Miami announces the births of two endangered Grevy’s zebras, shown Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at Zoo Miami. The newborns will spend their first weekend on exhibit this weekend.
Zoo Miami announces the births of two endangered Grevy’s zebras, shown Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at Zoo Miami. The newborns will spend their first weekend on exhibit this weekend. Ron Magill Zoo Miami
Zoo Miami announces the births of two endangered Grevy’s zebras, shown Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at Zoo Miami. The newborns will spend their first weekend on exhibit this weekend. Ron Magill Zoo Miami

Miami-Dade County

Zoo Miami has two new baby zebras, and this weekend is your chance to see them

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

February 09, 2018 05:52 PM

Saturday was a good day at Zoo Miami — two endangered zebras gave birth to healthy foals, and this weekend is the public’s first change to see the big headed babies.

Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill said these two new foals are the 21st and 22nd successful births of the endangered species at the zoo. The Grevy’s zebra is the largest species of zebra and are known for their distinctive large heads and ears.

Both babies share the same father, an 18-year-old from White Oak Conservation Center in Northern Florida.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  