Zoo Miami has two new baby zebras, and this weekend is your chance to see them

Saturday was a good day at Zoo Miami — two endangered zebras gave birth to healthy foals, and this weekend is the public’s first change to see the big headed babies.

Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill said these two new foals are the 21st and 22nd successful births of the endangered species at the zoo. The Grevy’s zebra is the largest species of zebra and are known for their distinctive large heads and ears.

Both babies share the same father, an 18-year-old from White Oak Conservation Center in Northern Florida.