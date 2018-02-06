Second boy at daycare died of meningitis, lawyer says. But the case was already closed.

Donald and Doreen Mincey, parents of Connor Mincey, a 22-month-old boy who died of meningitis, speak to the media at their attorney’s office on Dec. 14, 2017. Baby Connor is one of two children at at Miami daycare center who died of meningitis. Florida health officials have yet to identify the source of the children’s infection. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com