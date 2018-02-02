Sources: Jeffrey Loria not sharing profits with county from $1.2 billion Marlins sale.

Jeffrey Loria’s lawyers have told Miami-Dade County not to expect any profit-sharing revenue from last year’s $1.2 billion sale of the Miami Marlins, according to two sources familiar with the talks.
The 2008 county agreement that had Miami-Dade fund the bulk of the $515 million government-owned stadium in Little Havana gave Miami-Dade and Miami the right to a small portion of any profits Loria and partners may reap if they sold the team within 10 years. But Loria could deduct team debt, certain expenses and taxes tied to a sale, and county officials and team executives were privately predicting Loria wouldn’t agree to give up any of his revenue from the October sale to Derek Jeter and partners. Loria bought the Marlins in 2002 for $158 million, and it’s described by the league and current ownership as a money-losing franchise.
David Samson, the team president under Loria, declined to comment, as did county officials.
