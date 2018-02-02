Miami Marlins' owner Jeffrey Loria (center) walks by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez (far right)) and City of Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado, during the unveiling ceremony of the official logo of the 2017 All-Star game, taking place July 11, 2017 at Marlins Park. The ceremony took place before the Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies game at Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Wednesday, July 27, 2016.
Miami Marlins' owner Jeffrey Loria (center) walks by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez (far right)) and City of Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado, during the unveiling ceremony of the official logo of the 2017 All-Star game, taking place July 11, 2017 at Marlins Park. The ceremony took place before the Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies game at Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Wednesday, July 27, 2016. Pedro Portal pportal@elnuevoherald.com

Miami-Dade County

Sources: Jeffrey Loria not sharing profits with county from $1.2 billion Marlins sale.

By Douglas Hanks

dhanks@miamiherald.com

February 02, 2018 09:51 AM

Jeffrey Loria’s lawyers have told Miami-Dade County not to expect any profit-sharing revenue from last year’s $1.2 billion sale of the Miami Marlins, according to two sources familiar with the talks.

The 2008 county agreement that had Miami-Dade fund the bulk of the $515 million government-owned stadium in Little Havana gave Miami-Dade and Miami the right to a small portion of any profits Loria and partners may reap if they sold the team within 10 years. But Loria could deduct team debt, certain expenses and taxes tied to a sale, and county officials and team executives were privately predicting Loria wouldn’t agree to give up any of his revenue from the October sale to Derek Jeter and partners. Loria bought the Marlins in 2002 for $158 million, and it’s described by the league and current ownership as a money-losing franchise.

David Samson, the team president under Loria, declined to comment, as did county officials.

