Fans packed a Miami bar after David Beckham’s MLS announcement. Guess who showed up?

Members of David Beckham’s unofficial Miami fan club — the Southern Legion soccer group — gathered at a Miami Irish pub Monday night to celebrate Major League Soccer’s announcement hours earlier that Beckham was bringing a team to Miami.
Then Beckham showed up and joined the party.
Southern Legion’s Twitter account told the story.
What better way to celebrate #MLSMiami than a good drink at @fadomiami pic.twitter.com/wzTAsJI5Yl— Southern Legion (@Southern_Legion) January 29, 2018
“What better way to celebrate #MLSMiami than a good drink at @fadomiami,” the group posted at 6:43 p.m., hours after Beckham joined MLS Commissioner Don Garber and new partners Jorge and José Mas in downtown Miami to celebrate MLS approving Miami as a new league city.
Leaders of Southern Legion, a soccer social club, arranged for much of the energy at the event, which placed politicians, government officials and other VIPs in the front rows of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and the fans in an elevated section to the side. That section was rowdy throughout the event, and tore into a series of chants drafted for the announcement — including ones cheering for Beckham and the Mas brothers.
The man of the hour @JorgeMas305 is here! #MLSMiami #FutbolMiamiMLS pic.twitter.com/Kna2eAzMjv— Southern Legion (@Southern_Legion) January 30, 2018
Members were rewarded Monday night with some VIP appearances at the party.
At 7:12 p.m., Southern Legion posted a photo of Jorge Mas wading into the crowd at Fado, a Southern Legion scarf around his neck. (A source in the Beckham group said Mas, chairman of Mastec and one of the wealthiest executives in Miami, was buying shots for the bar and produced a shot of two trays of shot glasses filled with an amber liquid.)
Oh yeah this guy showed up. #MLSMiami #FutbolMiamiMLS pic.twitter.com/uXaVGIxl7r— Southern Legion (@Southern_Legion) January 30, 2018
Twenty minutes later, came the big drop-by. Southern Legion posted a photo of a laughing Beckham shaking a fan’s hand amid a scrum of partygoers.
“Oh yeah,” read the Southern Legion’s tweet, “this guy showed up.”
