David Beckham speaks to the Miami Herald Editorial Board on Thursday May 8, 2014. Major League Soccer is expected to be part of an announcement in Miami formally approving Beckham and partners to launch an MLS franchise in Miami.
David Beckham speaks to the Miami Herald Editorial Board on Thursday May 8, 2014. Major League Soccer is expected to be part of an announcement in Miami formally approving Beckham and partners to launch an MLS franchise in Miami. C.M. GUERRERO EL NUEVO HERALD
David Beckham speaks to the Miami Herald Editorial Board on Thursday May 8, 2014. Major League Soccer is expected to be part of an announcement in Miami formally approving Beckham and partners to launch an MLS franchise in Miami. C.M. GUERRERO EL NUEVO HERALD

Miami-Dade County

Finally: Four years later, David Beckham soccer team set to launch in Miami next week

By Douglas Hanks

dhanks@miamiherald.com

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

January 24, 2018 08:53 AM

It took four years, but Major League Soccer appears ready for a high-profile launch of a David Beckham soccer team in Miami and the event is scheduled for Monday.

Though Beckham and partners, including new recruits Jorge and Jose Mas, have already secured stadium land in Overtown and the league has granted tentative approval of the plan, a formal deal hadn’t been cut as 2017 came to a close. Now Beckham’s group and the league appear to have finalized the details needed to announce MLS approval of a Miami franchise, and dignitaries are readying for a large public event on Monday to welcome the team.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, whose administration negotiated a deal for the Beckham partnership to purchase three acres of county land in Overtown, is planning to attend an event on Monday, said spokesman Michael Hernández. Beckham representatives declined to comment.

Beckham was last in Miami for an event with Gimenez in early 2014, when he hoped to secure a stadium deal with the county-owned Port Miami. The cruise industry blocked that effort, leading to failed bids for stadiums at the Miami waterfront and next to Marlins Park in Little Havana. The Overtown site sits a few blocks from the Miami River, where Northwest Sixth Street meets Sixth Avenue. The 25,000-seat stadium would be privately financed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bruce Matheson, a wealthy landowner near the stadium site, is suing to overturn the no-bid county deal and other neighbors are organizing to block the zoning approvals needed by the city of Miami to build the $200 million stadium.

More Videos

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 2:53

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

Pause
Colombian police battle illegal gold miners 1:54

Colombian police battle illegal gold miners

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 1:49

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners

Miami-Dade debuts new Metrorail train cars 0:54

Miami-Dade debuts new Metrorail train cars

Drone captures amazing view of Miami Beach 1:00

Drone captures amazing view of Miami Beach

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 1:44

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:28

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer

Hundreds gather during Women's March in Wynwood 1:21

Hundreds gather during Women's March in Wynwood

  • Beckham group unveils new stadium plan

    The new David Beckham stadium design is airy, and touts the absence of parking garages negotiators said at a meeting on Wed., May 17, 2017.

Beckham group unveils new stadium plan

The new David Beckham stadium design is airy, and touts the absence of parking garages negotiators said at a meeting on Wed., May 17, 2017.

Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 2:53

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

Pause
Colombian police battle illegal gold miners 1:54

Colombian police battle illegal gold miners

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 1:49

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners

Miami-Dade debuts new Metrorail train cars 0:54

Miami-Dade debuts new Metrorail train cars

Drone captures amazing view of Miami Beach 1:00

Drone captures amazing view of Miami Beach

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 1:44

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:28

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer

Hundreds gather during Women's March in Wynwood 1:21

Hundreds gather during Women's March in Wynwood

  • Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

    Cellphone video shows an angry crowd of people beating and kicking a car after a man accused of DUI was involved in a crash in the 200 block of Espanola Way on South Beach over the weekend.

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

View More Video