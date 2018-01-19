Ex-fireman fired his assault rifle at the wall. His neighbor was on the other side.

An ex-Miami-Dade firefighter was arrested Friday after he fired several rounds of bullets inside his West Miami-Dade apartment, records show.
The gunfire from 38-year-old Yoexis Machin’s assault rifle and semi-automatic handgun pierced right through the wall at around 10:55 p.m. Thursday, traveling into his neighbor’s living room, according to an arrest report.
Why he fired the artillery is still a mystery.
His neighbor, Marbelys Aguiar, was in her bedroom when the bullets were fired. She didn’t sustain any injuries, police say.
“[She] was in close proximity to where the bullet rounds penetrated, which could have potentially produced death or great bodily harm,” an officer said in the arrest report. “Mr. Machin was later taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Kendall district station for questioning.”
Machin was arrested at his home late Thursday night along 67th Avenue and 44th Street as helicopters circled above and police flooded surrounding roadways.
He was booked into Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at around 9 a.m. Friday and is being held on $7,500 bond, jail records show. He’s being charged with shooting a deadly missile.
What his motive was for charging his weapon is still unclear, police say. Machin voluntarily waived his right to remain silent and confessed to firing his weapons, the arrest form says.
Machin was a firefighter for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue up until the end of 2017, Miami-Dade Fire spokesperson Felipe Lay told the Miami Herald. He was unemployed at the time of the shooting.
“I don’t have any details about his unemployment,” Lay said, adding that Machin worked for the department at least for one year. Lay would not specify if Machin quit or was let go.
