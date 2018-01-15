Tyler Perry was about to give a speech — but one look into the crowd made him do more

More Videos 0:40 ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day Pause 12:06 Tough life lessons and a few laughs over breakfast with Tyler Perry 1:00 How gold is melted 0:11 ATV and dirt bike riders cruise through Miami intersection 1:16 David Beckham announces plans to bring MLS team to Miami 2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 1:23 Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday 2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera 1:14 Newest target for scammers: millennials 1:12 'El Chapo' gets fingerprinted Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tough life lessons and a few laughs over breakfast with Tyler Perry Award-winning producer, director and actor Tyler Perry gave the keynote speech to young men graduating from the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project on Martin Luther King, Jr. day. The actor spoke of life's very hard lessons that he survived because of his mother, a 'praying woman.' He made sure that all the young men got his message.... 'You are worthy." Award-winning producer, director and actor Tyler Perry gave the keynote speech to young men graduating from the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project on Martin Luther King, Jr. day. The actor spoke of life's very hard lessons that he survived because of his mother, a 'praying woman.' He made sure that all the young men got his message.... 'You are worthy." Emily Michot Miami Herald

