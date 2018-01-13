Miami-Dade County

Hialeah cops can’t find this gun-toting thief anywhere. For a $10,000 reward, could you?

By Martin Vassolo



January 13, 2018 08:13 PM

Police in Hialeah are struggling to locate a man suspected of robbing three gas stations in the past two weeks, and now the Feds are involved.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, who is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

On Saturday, the Hialeah Police Department released security-camera stills of the suspect and footage of his first robbery, a late December hold-up at a Shell gas station at 6495 W. Fourth Ave. The man is seen waiting in line behind customers before flashing his gun at the store’s cashier. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, and it is unknown whether he left the area in a vehicle or on foot, said HPD Sergeant Eddie Rodriguez in a media release.

About twenty-five minutes later, the man robbed a Speedway at 955 East 49th St. And on Friday, he pistol-whipped a cashier inside Advance America at 1905 West 35th St. before robbing the cash-advance store, Rodriguez said.

HPD is working with a multi-agency task force and the ATF on this case.

Those interesed in submitting an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. You can also contact the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.

“I feel confident that with your help, we will catch our man,” Rodriguez said.

