How one Congressional race could oust five Miami politicians if Florida bill passes

U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Miami, shares a light moment during a May 1, 2017 press conference. Her retirement has set off a scramble by hopeful Democratic office holders to replace her in the left-leaning Congressional district, and the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature may change state law to require anyone running for federal office to give up their state or local seats. CARL JUSTE MIAMI HERALD FILE PHOTO