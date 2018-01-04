Monkeys need blankets, but the tigers don’t mind. How the Miami zoo deals with cold.

A Giant Aldabra tortoise photographed in a heated pen on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Zoo Miami during a cold spell in South Florida. The animal is from the Seychelles Islands off of the coast of Africa and weighs over 400 pounds. Zoo spokesman Ron Magill, who took the photo, writes: “Yes, in addition to the radiant heater and heat lamps, the floor is heated also!” RON MAGILL ZOO MIAMI