The moon appears from the sky in the first supermoon of 2018 as seen from suburban Makati city east of Manila, Philippines, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. A “Super Blood Blue Moon” is expected later this month; scientists say that “supermoon” will coincide with a total lunar eclipse. A “supermoon” occurs when the moon appears bigger and brighter in the sky.
The moon appears from the sky in the first supermoon of 2018 as seen from suburban Makati city east of Manila, Philippines, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. A “Super Blood Blue Moon” is expected later this month; scientists say that “supermoon” will coincide with a total lunar eclipse. A “supermoon” occurs when the moon appears bigger and brighter in the sky. Bullit Marquez AP
The moon appears from the sky in the first supermoon of 2018 as seen from suburban Makati city east of Manila, Philippines, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. A “Super Blood Blue Moon” is expected later this month; scientists say that “supermoon” will coincide with a total lunar eclipse. A “supermoon” occurs when the moon appears bigger and brighter in the sky. Bullit Marquez AP

Miami-Dade County

The biggest and brightest supermoon of 2018 will happen on New Year’s Day

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

January 01, 2018 05:27 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The first and last supermoon of 2017 didn’t happen until December, but in 2018 the wait won’t last past New Year’s Day.

Sky gazers will be able to see the first supermoon of the year Monday night, and it is set to be the brightest one of the year, according to NASA.

Monday’s supermoon — a non-scientific term that references the point in a full moon’s orbit where it makes the closest approach to Earth — will appear about 6 percent bigger and 14 percent brighter than the average full moon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

And if you miss Monday’s supermoon, the wait won’t be long as another will take place on Jan. 31.

NASA described last month’s supermoon, Monday’s and the one coming at the end of the month as a sort of trilogy of supermoons. The New Year’s Day moon has been described as the “Wolf Moon” by the agency and is expected to be the brightest of the three.

But the Jan. 31 supermoon will also be impressive, according to NASA, as it will be a total lunar eclipse and give the moon a reddish glow—referred to as a “Blood Moon.” It will also have the distinction of being the second full moon of the month, and the second supermoon of the month, making it a “Super Blue Moon.”

More Videos

Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting 0:28

Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting

Pause
Miami Beach mayor proposes minimum-wage hike in defiance of Florida law 0:39

Miami Beach mayor proposes minimum-wage hike in defiance of Florida law

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve 0:51

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard 1:38

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Video: South Florida's year that was

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:44

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season.

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:37

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

  • Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality

    Video by Robert Harper of Asheville, N.C., catches the surprise appearance of a jet crossing the moon as it eclipses the sun during the eclipse totality, 2:38 p.m., on August 21, 2017. Harper caught the scene on a tripod-mounted Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ200, high-speed video, 240 fps, near Westminster, South Carolina.

Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality

Video by Robert Harper of Asheville, N.C., catches the surprise appearance of a jet crossing the moon as it eclipses the sun during the eclipse totality, 2:38 p.m., on August 21, 2017. Harper caught the scene on a tripod-mounted Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ200, high-speed video, 240 fps, near Westminster, South Carolina.

Robert Harper

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting 0:28

Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting

Pause
Miami Beach mayor proposes minimum-wage hike in defiance of Florida law 0:39

Miami Beach mayor proposes minimum-wage hike in defiance of Florida law

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve 0:51

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard 1:38

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Video: South Florida's year that was

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:44

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season.

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:37

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

  • Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting

    Panic erupted at Aventura Mall on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 as shoppers ran amid reports of a shooting. Aventura police found no evidence of a shooting.

Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting

View More Video