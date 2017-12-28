Don’t shoot: Bullets falling from the sky can make New Year’s Eve celebrations deadly

More Videos 0:51 Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve Pause 0:28 Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting 1:10 Police shooting in Liberty City injures suspect 2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:48 Trump’s transit chief: ‘Resources are an issue.’ 0:54 Miami-Dade debuts new Metrorail train cars 2:12 Beckham Group's Tim Leiweke hopes MLS will approve Miami franchise in next few weeks 2:35 Beckham group unveils new stadium plan 0:34 Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve Police and community leaders hold a press conference to warn people not to shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve. Each year, police and community leaders warn people that what goes up must come down. Stray bullets kill or injure random victims. Says Rev. Jerome Starling, who lost a 5-year-old niece to gunfire 20 years ago: "It's not manly; it's senseless showboating." Police and community leaders hold a press conference to warn people not to shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve. Each year, police and community leaders warn people that what goes up must come down. Stray bullets kill or injure random victims. Says Rev. Jerome Starling, who lost a 5-year-old niece to gunfire 20 years ago: "It's not manly; it's senseless showboating." José A. Iglesias Miami Herald Staff

Police and community leaders hold a press conference to warn people not to shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve. Each year, police and community leaders warn people that what goes up must come down. Stray bullets kill or injure random victims. Says Rev. Jerome Starling, who lost a 5-year-old niece to gunfire 20 years ago: "It's not manly; it's senseless showboating." José A. Iglesias Miami Herald Staff