Miami-Dade County

Subject barricaded in North Miami-Dade east of Interstate 95, police say

By David J. Neal And Charles Rabin

December 27, 2017 01:18 PM

Miami-Dade police are asking people to stay away from an area east of Interstate 95 on Northwest 83rd Street, just north of the city of Miami proper.

Police tweeted they’re dealing with a barricaded suspect near Northwest 83rd Street and Fifth Avenue.

According to police, homicide task force members saw a suspect they thought was wanted on a warrant. He ran into a house at 8340 NW Fifth Ave.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

