Subject barricaded in North Miami-Dade east of Interstate 95, police say

Miami-Dade police are asking people to stay away from an area east of Interstate 95 on Northwest 83rd Street, just north of the city of Miami proper.
Police tweeted they’re dealing with a barricaded suspect near Northwest 83rd Street and Fifth Avenue.
#MDPD and #USMarshals evacuate homes around location where suspect has been barricaded for several hours @Telemundo51 @LeanaAT51 pic.twitter.com/PRxxcuSaFz— JRodriguez (@JRodzMIA) December 27, 2017
According to police, homicide task force members saw a suspect they thought was wanted on a warrant. He ran into a house at 8340 NW Fifth Ave.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
