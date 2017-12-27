Miami police searching for suspects who robbed a student at gunpoint

Miami police are looking for two teenagers suspected of robbing a student at gunpoint earlier this month and hope newly released video will help identify them.
The robbery happened on Dec. 12 when the student was walking home from school and was approached by the two suspects, one armed with a gun. Surveillance video shows one of the teenagers holding the victim in a headlock as they walk, in the area of Northwest 13th Place and 38th Street.
Police said the other suspect took the student’s iPhone from his bookbag and made the student give up his iCloud password and empty his pockets.
Police said the suspects then made the student walk to Northwest 14th Avenue and 37th Street and then ran away.
The video shows one suspect in a blue hooded jacket in light-colored jogging pants and the other in a gray hooded jacket with black jeans. They are both in their late teens. One suspect is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and has gold teeth, and the other is about 6 feet tall.
Miami police are asking anyone with information to call police at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
