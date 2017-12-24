More Videos

Pause
A suspect was shot and wounded early Sunday by Miami officers at 5815 NW 18th Avenue around 3:30 am. Reliable News Media
Miami-Dade County

Miami officers shoot armed suspect after stolen car crashes into home, chief says

By DAVID J. NEAL

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 24, 2017 07:33 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 48 MINUTES AGO

A suspect was shot and wounded early Sunday by Miami officers, according to police.

The shooting involved two police officers and a stolen car that crashed into a house, the police chief said.

Miami Police Chief Rodolfo Llanes said the officers responded to “a domestic-related call about a stolen vehicle.” After leaving the scene, they saw the car in the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 59th Street.

Eventually, the driver crashed the car into a house in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue.

“The vehicle was involved in a traffic crash and subject bailed out, running,” Llanes said. “Officers gave chase. Shortly thereafter they confronted the subject who was armed. The subject was shot a number of times.”

Llanes said no one in the house was injured.

IMG_20171224_070334
The shooting scene on Northwest 18th Avenue from 60th Street, Sunday, December 24, 2017.
DAVID J. NEAL dneal@miamiherald.com

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at 5815 NW 18th Ave, Miami police spokesman Christopher Bess said.

The suspect was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, Bess said. Two officers were involved in the shooting and were not injured, police said.

Police did not release any other details on the shooting, which will be investigated by the Miami Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. As is procedure, the officers will be placed on administrative leave.

“When you pull a gun on one of our officers and endanger the community, prepare to sign your own death certificate,” the Miami Fraternal Order of Police tweeted early Sunday after the shooting.

This breaking report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Pause
