Ten years later, county’s affordable housing fund hasn’t spent a single dollar

A publicity photo from Dec. 4 shows Pasadena Homes executives turning over a $2.1 million check to Miami-Dade Commissioner Barbara Jordan, third from left, for the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Although the fund has been in existence for 10 years, Pasadena’s contribution was its largest in history and accounts for more than a third of the fund’s $5.7 million balance. Miami-Dade County