He’s the kind of teacher that climbs on the roof to make a point. It didn’t go unoticed.

Dale Adamson, a math teacher at Howard D. McMillan Middle School in Kendale Lakes, walks to the stage Friday after the annoucement that he won the Milken Educator Award, which carries with it a $25,000 prize. Adamson was the only teacher in Florida to win the national award, and only one of 44 teachers nationwide. The ceremony was held at the middle school. CHARLES TRAINOR JR. ctrainor@miamiherald.com