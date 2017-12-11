City of Miami firefighters, clockwise, from top left, William Bryson, Kevin Meizoso, David Rivera, Alejandro Sese, Harold Santana and Justin Rumbaugh were fired over an incident in which someone hung a noose over a black lieutenant’s family photos inside a fire station.
City of Miami firefighters, clockwise, from top left, William Bryson, Kevin Meizoso, David Rivera, Alejandro Sese, Harold Santana and Justin Rumbaugh were fired over an incident in which someone hung a noose over a black lieutenant’s family photos inside a fire station. City of Miami
City of Miami firefighters, clockwise, from top left, William Bryson, Kevin Meizoso, David Rivera, Alejandro Sese, Harold Santana and Justin Rumbaugh were fired over an incident in which someone hung a noose over a black lieutenant’s family photos inside a fire station. City of Miami

Miami-Dade County

Firemen fired after noose found on black colleague’s photos now file grievance of their own

By David Smiley

dsmiley@miamiherald.com

December 11, 2017 03:11 PM

Six Miami firefighters who lost their jobs after a black colleague found lewd images drawn on his family photos and a noose in his fire station dorm room are fighting to be reinstated.

Captain William W. Bryson, Lt. Alejandro Sese, and firefighters Kevin Meizoso, David Rivera, Justin Rumbaugh and Harold Santana have filed grievances contesting their terminations, according to Miami’s firefighter union, which will decide Tuesday whether to support their claims.

The men were fired last month after firefighter veteran Robert S. Webster returned to his room at fire station 12 on Sept. 10 and found that someone had taken his family photos, removed the pictures, drawn penis images on the photos and then returned them to their frames. Someone also draped a noose over his belongings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Noose
A photo taken in firefighter Robert S. Webster’s room at fire station 12 after he discovered penis drawings on his family photos and a noose placed over one of his picture frames.
City of Miami

Interviews summarized in an investigative memo described an open conversation among the fired men about personal items being left out inside the station that prompted Sese to complain about Webster’s photos in their dorm room. According to the memo, Sese retrieved the pictures and brought up the idea of defacing them. After Meizoso, Rumbaugh and Santana participated in drawing lewd images on the photos, Rivera returned them to their picture frames. Bryson was aware of the vandalism, according to summarized interviews.

In all, 11 firefighters were punished and the entire station was transferred. The six who were fired either disclosed their participation or were found to have participated in the vandalism on some level, although no one admitted creating or placing the noose, city officials say.

But the fired men believe they’ve been unjustly punished and, according to firefighter union president Lt. Freddy Delgado, filed grievances with the union shortly after they were terminated. Their filings are now in the hands of the executive board of Miami’s chapter of the International Association of Firefighters, which will decide Tuesday whether to support the fired men or leave them to push on their own to regain their jobs.

More Videos

Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case 0:35

Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case

Pause
South Florida, brace yourself for temperatures in the 40s and 50s 0:30

South Florida, brace yourself for temperatures in the 40s and 50s

Fake engineer cheats ex-staffers out of thousands, cops say 0:47

Fake engineer cheats ex-staffers out of thousands, cops say

Rehab hospital near Coral Gables evacuated after smoke scare 1:13

Rehab hospital near Coral Gables evacuated after smoke scare

Miami Fire Chief addresses the firing of six firefighters 2:04

Miami Fire Chief addresses the firing of six firefighters

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 0:35

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Hit-and-run crash leaves man critically injured in Miami 0:21

Hit-and-run crash leaves man critically injured in Miami

1 million visitors and counting for the PAMM museum 0:38

1 million visitors and counting for the PAMM museum

Making it in America: The Dreamers 3:34

Making it in America: The Dreamers

King Tide brings residential flooding to sections of Fort Lauderdale 1:07

King Tide brings residential flooding to sections of Fort Lauderdale

  • Miami Fire Chief addresses the firing of six firefighters

    City of Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban with Mayor Tomás Regalado addresses the media about the firing of six firefighters who placed a noose over a colleague's family photos and drew lewd images on pictures of his wife and kids, November 3, 2017.

Miami Fire Chief addresses the firing of six firefighters

City of Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban with Mayor Tomás Regalado addresses the media about the firing of six firefighters who placed a noose over a colleague's family photos and drew lewd images on pictures of his wife and kids, November 3, 2017.

Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald

The Miami chapter of the NAACP has urged the union not to support the fired men.

“This harassment rose to the level of direct attack on the African American community, all women and others of good will,” Miami chapter leaders wrote in a letter to Delgado. “Indeed, it is not just Miami that is watching this as it is reverberating across the country.”

Delgado said the union’s executive board will review the facts, and received an extension from fire department administrators on a decision for each of the six men’s cases through the end of the year in order to receive additional public documents from the city.

“It’s an objective process,” Delgado said. “In this case all six have admitted to one thing or another, so we’re not here to find innocence or guilt. We’re here to figure out whether those who were disciplined were disciplined excessively or not.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case 0:35

Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case

Pause
South Florida, brace yourself for temperatures in the 40s and 50s 0:30

South Florida, brace yourself for temperatures in the 40s and 50s

Fake engineer cheats ex-staffers out of thousands, cops say 0:47

Fake engineer cheats ex-staffers out of thousands, cops say

Rehab hospital near Coral Gables evacuated after smoke scare 1:13

Rehab hospital near Coral Gables evacuated after smoke scare

Miami Fire Chief addresses the firing of six firefighters 2:04

Miami Fire Chief addresses the firing of six firefighters

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 0:35

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Hit-and-run crash leaves man critically injured in Miami 0:21

Hit-and-run crash leaves man critically injured in Miami

1 million visitors and counting for the PAMM museum 0:38

1 million visitors and counting for the PAMM museum

Making it in America: The Dreamers 3:34

Making it in America: The Dreamers

King Tide brings residential flooding to sections of Fort Lauderdale 1:07

King Tide brings residential flooding to sections of Fort Lauderdale

  • Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case

    In "Baby Lollipops" murder trial, mother Ana Maria Cardona takes witness stand Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, to deny murder of her infant son.

Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case

View More Video