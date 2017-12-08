Lacey Thompson and her son Dylan enjoy playing with soap bubbles as the Amazon's Treasure Truck paid a surprise visit to Lotus House on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, to provide the children with some holiday fun, including a winter wonderland of festive music, games, a photo booth, holiday treats — and even some falling snow. Lotus House is one of more than 30 stops across the country that Amazon is doing to bring holiday cheer to groups that work with families and children.
Lacey Thompson and her son Dylan enjoy playing with soap bubbles as the Amazon's Treasure Truck paid a surprise visit to Lotus House on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, to provide the children with some holiday fun, including a winter wonderland of festive music, games, a photo booth, holiday treats — and even some falling snow. Lotus House is one of more than 30 stops across the country that Amazon is doing to bring holiday cheer to groups that work with families and children. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com
It snowed at the Lotus House. And the kids rejoiced.

By Carli Teproff

December 08, 2017 08:00 AM

It snowed in Miami this week.

And with the snow came a lot of cheer for more than 100 children and their mothers, who are staying at Lotus House, a Miami shelter for homeless women and children.

As part of its #DeliveringSmiles campaign, Amazon dropped by the Overtown shelter with its Treasure Truck bringing along snow, bubbles, toys and treats.

“Honestly, homelessness is traumatic for children,” said Constance Collins, the home’s founder. “Their home, toys, clothes, ties to things they knew are gone. “These kinds of activities allow them to be kids and be like every other child in the holiday season. Filled with hope.”

Melanie Janin, a spokeswoman for Amazon, said the company has committed to spend $500,000 this season to help organizations that focus on children and families across the country this holiday season.

On Thursday, the stop at Lotus House was one of 11 deliveries across the United States. Organizations in Boston, Los Angeles and Houston also received special deliveries.

“We chose Lotus House because we know they do amazing work,” Janin said.

The fun-filled event ended with a donation for the organization and STEM toys and gifts for the children. With a cash donation and the merchandise, Amazon donated about $15,000 to Lotus House, Janin said.

Lacey Thompson, who has been at the shelter for two months, said seeing the smile on her 18-month-old son Dylan’s face made her forget her struggles.

“It makes my heart happy to see him enjoying himself so much,” she said.

