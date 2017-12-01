Children bitten by rats at run-down Little Havana apartment building

More Videos 3:28 Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville Pause 1:01 Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit 0:41 Rats bite children at infested Little Havana apartment 3:32 Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run 0:54 Miami-Dade debuts new Metrorail train cars 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 1:48 ICA Miami is about to make its big debut 1:01 Thousands still without running water in Puerto Rico 8:56 A Miami congressional candidate talks about her encounters with extraterrestrials 1:05 Miami's botanicas are no longer just for religious rituals from Cuba Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rats bite children at infested Little Havana apartment At least six children were sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital Thursday night after they were reportedly bitten by rats in a run-down Little Havana building. Paula Laguna talks about her daughter, Arte Laguna, 1, who was bitten by a rat in her apartment in Little Havana on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. At least six children were sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital Thursday night after they were reportedly bitten by rats in a run-down Little Havana building. Paula Laguna talks about her daughter, Arte Laguna, 1, who was bitten by a rat in her apartment in Little Havana on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Brenda Medina el Nuevo Herald

