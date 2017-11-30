P.E. teacher arrested — and fired — after sexually battering students, cops say

A Miami-Dade County physical education teacher has been fired after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child, news reports say.
Wendell Alfredo Nibbs, 51, a physical education teacher at Brownsville Middle School, was charged with two counts of sexual battery on a familial child, meaning the teacher had custodial care of the child, jail records show. Nibbs was booked into Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday and is being held without bond.
According to WSVN-Channel 7, the Miami-Dade School Board police department began investigating Nibbs in mid-2015 after he had been accused of engaging in improper sexual activity with various female students between 12 and 18.
One 15-year-old victim told police she began having sex with the coach in his classroom during school hours and even exchanged naked photos through a messaging app. The teen ultimately transferred to another school and Nibbs asked her to keep their relationship secret.
Never miss a local story.
A 14-year-old told police that Nibbs asked her in 2014 to see her genitals. The next year, Nibbs took her into a classroom and tried to have sex with her. Nibbs then threatened her with bodily harm after the girl yelled, kicked and screamed, reported CBS4.
Nibbs denied all allegations.
According to NBC6, police also interviewed four previous students who echoed similar accounts from 2004 to 2013. It’s unclear why Nibbs continued teaching.
When police learned there may have been other student victims, Nibbs told detectives: “Well, where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” reported the news outlet.
In a statement to NBC6 Thursday, school officials said Nibbs had been fired.
“Miami-Dade County Public Schools will not tolerate actions by employees that endanger or violate the safety of children. Our highest priority is to protect their physical and emotional well-being,” the statement read. “The allegations against the employee are unconscionable and do not comport with the standard of excellence and integrity of our workforce. He is no longer an M-DCPS employee.”
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
Comments