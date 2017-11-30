Help on the way for furious Metrorail passengers: The first new train in 33 years.

Metrorail’s first new train in more than 30 years ferried elected officials, reporters and others from Miami International Airport to downtown Miami’s Government Center on Thursday morning. In the foreground, Esteban “Steve” Bovo, chairman of the Miami-Dade County Commission, is interviewed. In the background to the left, Mayor Carlos Gimenez is, too. DOUGLAS HANKS dhanks@miamiherald.com