Magic potions found in Miami’s botánicas are as diverse as the city

More Videos 3:32 Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run Pause 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:48 ICA Miami is about to make its big debut 2:02 Wolves beat dogs in teamwork test 3:28 Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 5:19 Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 2:13 'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors 1:29 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York 0:30 Miami-Dade debuts new Metrorail train cars Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miami's botanicas are no longer just for religious rituals from Cuba Stores that traditionally sold objects for the practice of Afro-Cuban religions today reflect the diversity of Miami by incorporating traditions from other Latin American countries. Stores that traditionally sold objects for the practice of Afro-Cuban religions today reflect the diversity of Miami by incorporating traditions from other Latin American countries. Matias J. Ocner and Esther Medina Miami Herald Staff

Stores that traditionally sold objects for the practice of Afro-Cuban religions today reflect the diversity of Miami by incorporating traditions from other Latin American countries. Matias J. Ocner and Esther Medina Miami Herald Staff