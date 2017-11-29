It was the perfect home when the kids were growing up. Now it’s too large and too expensive

Manolo Sánchez had his dream home. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms in Miami Lakes, which he expanded from 1,700 to 3,000 square feet and turned into exactly what he wanted.
“I had an emotional link to that house,” said Sánchez, adding that the great view of the lake was perfect when his three children were young. But they grew up and ultimately left home.
Sánchez, 72, and his wife, Maritza, 66, stayed in the house, facing a list of costs that he calls “the headache.”
“The Social Security check is not enough for anything,” said Sánchez, one of many South Florida residents who complain the area is becoming unaffordable. “What can you do with $900 in income, more than $4,000 in taxes and more than $3,000 in insurance? It's practically impossible to live here.”
A semi-retired real state agent, Sánchez made the same decision as many other South Florida residents: sell his house and buy a smaller place — a condo in Century Village, a 55+ community in Pembroke Pines.
“I paid cash for the apartment and fixed it to my taste. I pay $400 for maintenance and $500 in taxes (annually). I pay $75 for electricity and I don't have a gardener,” he said. “The hurricane knocked down some trees but the (owners) association took care of the repairs.”
That same “headache” is also hitting South Florida residents of all ages. Home prices and rents are going through the roof, and the costs of property taxes and insurance — especially hurricane policies that rise after every storm season — are asphyxiating many.
“A small apartment can cost $1,300,” said Sánchez. “A better one goes up to $1,700 and in Doral there's nothing under $1,800. That's the market, and the rents keep going up.”
Several el Nuevo Herald readers expressed their frustrations with Miami's rising cost of living on Facebook.
“Over time, Miami will be for rich people only,” said Carlos Manuel Nieto Reyes. “It will turn into something like Las Vegas, where you only go to gamble, but in this case to vacation. That's very sad, especially for immigrants like us who will have no choice but to head north.”
Exodus to cheaper places
Many South Floridians, especially retirees on fixed incomes and with limited savings, have chosen to move to cheaper places within Florida. Others have moved to other states, where they can buy a home on a large lot by a lake or river for $200,000, and even to Latin American countries where they can live well on $1,500 per month.
Sánchez said one of his clients sold his house in Hialeah for $250,000 and moved to Cali, Colombia, where he paid $35,000 for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment.
“He also bought a small used car, because he says you can't show too much money due to the kidnappings, but he lives really well,” Sánchez added. “He has a woman who cleans the house and he has breakfast and lunch near his house for a few dollars.”
Real estate agent Blanca Byrne said a client had called her just that morning to tell her he wanted to leave Miami and buy a house in northern Florida for $160,000.
“In Miami you can't even find a condo for that price,” said Byrne, who works with Keller Williams. The client “said it was too expensive to live here. He has properties that he will rent. But he's also looking for more peace of mind.
“Many people who are selling so they can do something like that are still in their 50s and have not retired,” Byrne said.
“They think the prices are hitting their peak, so they think that it's better to sell now, take out their money and use it to buy something else,” she added. She gave the example of a lawyer and his wife, a decorator, who sold their mortgaged house in Miami and paid cash for a townhouse in Jupiter.
Some of her clients moved out of state — the Carolinas and Missouri, for example — but most moved to other parts of Florida.
Several readers wrote on Facebook that they had moved or knew someone who had moved to West Palm Beach, Cape Coral, Kissimmee and Tampa, as well as Texas, New York, Arizona and Canada, just to name some of the destinations.
“I decided to move to Tampa and I am saving about 30 percent of what I used to pay for my monthly bills,” wrote another Facebook user. “In Miami, I worked just to pay the bills. But next year I am going to buy my own property. The crazy and inflated prices of Miami are lower here.”
Rafa Fraga wrote on Facebook that after nine years in Miami he “had to move to Texas, where rents are cheaper. Everything is going up in Miami, except salaries. There's a lot of corruption, there is no order. FPL raises its rates anytime it wants, there are highway tolls everywhere and rents are out of control.”
Arrivals outnumber departures
Despite the exodus, the population of Miami continues to grow. As the land available for new construction shrinks, the price of homes and rents rises, said Manuel Lasaga, a professor in the finance department at Florida International University.
That's exactly what's happening in Miami, a financial, tourism and international trade center with good weather, a variety of options for restaurants, entertainment and culture that attracts people to the city. More people are arriving than leaving, Lasaga said.
The rising demands for housing drives up prices and in turn increases the costs of services and goods.
“The rising cost of housing in Miami is not a bubble. It reflects the organic growth of the city,” said Lasaga. Housing prices rose 5-6 percent in the last year but remain lower than in California, New York and Chicago.
The rising costs of property insurance is the result of the damages caused by hurricanes. Many companies do not want to issue policies in Florida, and those willing to run the risk want high rewards.
The rising cost of living has no easy solution, Lasaga said, but there are housing programs in place to help low-income families, such as Plan 8 housing.
“We could consider other programs to subsidize the cost of housing, where the government would provide funds,” he added.
The city is no longer the retirement paradise of 30 years ago, when elderly retirees sat on the porches of their Miami Beach apartments, enjoying the ocean breeze.
But for some, Miami remains their favorite, despite its imperfections.
“I have been here since 1968. I love Miami. I live well and peacefully, and I don't plan to leave,” César Ulises Rodríguez wrote on Facebook.
“I don't want to leave Miami,” said Sánchez. “I like the city and my three children are here.”
