Miami Open tennis tourney signs deal for 2019 move to Miami Dolphins stadium

The Miami Open tennis tournament would move from Key Biscayne to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in 2019 under a deal that includes a $1 annual county subsidy from an existing agreement that pays the Miami Dolphins up to $5 million a year for major sporting events.
Miami-Dade commissioners must approve the agreement, but the parent company of the long-running tennis event has already signed paperwork with the administration of Mayor Carlos Gimenez to make 2018 the last year for the tournament in Key Biscayne. The for-profit International Players Championship wants to build more tournament facilities at Crandon Park to increase revenues, but existing rules prevent the expansion.
While Gimenez backs the expansion, a legal agreement tied to the Matheson family, which once owned the parkland, has foiled the effort, with courts rejecting lawsuits by the tournament to overturn the rules. Tournament executives have promised to leave Key Biscayne without expanded facilities.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is pursuing adding tennis to the football and soccer matches that are his stadium’s main draws. He proposes building a $53 million facility to host tournament events in parking lots outside the stadium, while the marquis tennis matches would be held in Hard Rock Stadium itself.
In 2014, the county commission agreed to pay the Dolphins up to $5 million a year in bonuses for major sporting events in exchange for Ross privately funding a more than $400 million renovation of what’s now called Hard Rock Stadium. The 20-year deal pays $4 million for a Super Bowl and less for smaller events. Under the agreement on the agenda for the commission’s Dec. 5 meeting, the relocated tennis tournament would qualify for $1 million towards each year’s $5 million cap. The payments would begin in 2024 and are expected to total $13 million.
In a memo, Gimenez said the county and the tournament owner have entered into a termination agreement for the original 1986 lease for Crandon. In exchange for leaving before the lease expires in 2023, the tournament will pay the county $1.3 million and agree not to leave Miami-Dade for 20 years.
His memo shows the county losing money each year hosting the tournament, with parks needing about $1 million a year to cover the event’s expenses.
