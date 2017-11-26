Miami-Dade police offer tips to safe safe while shopping online.
Are you doing your holiday shopping online? Avoid becoming a victim with these tips

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

November 26, 2017 07:20 PM

Online shopping is one way to avoid busy malls and big box-stores during the holiday season.

But is it safe?

Miami-Dade police officers are warning stay-at-home shoppers to take some precautions before clicking the order button.

“Keep package deliveries safe from thieves!” the department tweeted a day before Cyber Monday, one of the biggest online shopping days.

Over the weekend, someone became a victim when a package was stolen from in front of a Hialeah home.

Cameras caught a man walking up to a home on the 600 block of West 53rd Terrace and snatching a large brown box, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

And that isn’t the first time someone lost a package to a thief. Last April, someone walked onto a porch at home just outside of Coral Gables and took a package.

Here are some tips:

▪ Pay with low-limit credit cards or use third-party services including Paypal.

▪ Do not save passwords and always log off when done.

▪ Make sure someone is home when a package is delivered or if possible have delivered to a store for pickup.

▪ Request a signature delivery option.

▪ Use video surveillance.

