This new museum wants to prove that cutting-edge art is for everyone — so entry is free

More Videos 1:31 Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez Pause 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:48 ICA Miami is about to make its big debut 1:34 Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 1:16 Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 2:02 Wolves beat dogs in teamwork test 1:43 Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody 1:22 Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:39 Miami High coach Sedrick Irvin after win over Columbus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

ICA Miami is about to make its big debut ICA Miami is about to make its big debut in the Design District. Philanthropist Norman Braman and his wife, Irma, talk about the importance of giving back to a city they have called home since 1969 and the desire to establish a contemporary art museum that is free to the public. ICA Miami is about to make its big debut in the Design District. Philanthropist Norman Braman and his wife, Irma, talk about the importance of giving back to a city they have called home since 1969 and the desire to establish a contemporary art museum that is free to the public. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

ICA Miami is about to make its big debut in the Design District. Philanthropist Norman Braman and his wife, Irma, talk about the importance of giving back to a city they have called home since 1969 and the desire to establish a contemporary art museum that is free to the public. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com