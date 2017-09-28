Regulators move to shut Miami-Dade ALF affiliated with nursing home where 11 died

Florida regulators moved to shut down Floridian Gardens Assisted Living Facility in South Miami-Dade on Thursday, a 177-bed elder care center operated by the owner of a Hollywood Hills nursing home where 11 people died when their air conditioning unit stopped working for days after Hurricane Irma.

The Agency for Health Care Administration said that the facility at 17250 SW 137th Ave., owned by Jack Michel and Larkin Community Hospital, “has a history of regulatory issues.” After a series of inspections last year that found widespread deficiencies relating to medication, staffing, training, records and resident care, the agency attempted to deny a renewal of the ALF’s license in December and imposed an immediate moratorium on admissions. That action was challenged by Larkin in administrative court, and the case is still pending.

READ MORE: “From care center to purgatory to ‘hellhole’: How 11 frail elders died after Irma”

On Thursday, after waiting nearly a year to take any additional action, AHCA removed the facility from the Medicaid program, essentially starving it of a critical revenue source. In its order, it cited the deaths at the at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, where the 11 elderly patients died, and amended its denial to include information related to the Broward tragedy.

“Our agency will continue to hold healthcare facilities accountable, and we are fully committed to doing everything in our power to protect patients in Florida,’’ AHCA Secretary Justin Senior said in a statement Thursday. “The Floridians Gardens Assisted Living Facility and Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills have demonstrated without a doubt that they do not deserve to be trusted with patient’s lives, especially those who are vulnerable and unable to care for themselves.”

As recently as July, state inspectors found that Floridian Gardens did not provide adequate protections for residents to prevent falls. One resident, diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, was hospitalized with an acute kidney injury and had to have surgery after falling while going to the bathroom.

Senior said the agency will work with the Department of Children and Families, and the state’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman, to relocate the nearly 177 residents of the ALF.

Meanwhile, a criminal investigation is underway over whether or not the Hollywood Hills nursing home was negligent when it failed to call 911 or transfer patients to the adjacent hospital before they died from the sweltering conditions when their air conditioner failed.