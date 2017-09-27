This high school dance team wore a uniform that looked like lingerie. Was it too sexy?

It all depends on your point of view.
A video of a dance team from Miami Northwestern Senior High performing a routine during last Friday night’s football game is making the rounds — for all the wrong reasons.
The young ladies, dressed in what appears to be lingerie, complete with garter belts, are doing a “dance” that involves fanning themselves and carrying bags. They strutted in formation, looking confident.
Some parents were OK with what the squad wore, like Runette Brown.
“It doesn’t bother me,” she told 7News. “I don’t see anything wrong with it. They’re dancers. I could see if cheerleaders were in it. That would be different, but they’re dancers.”
But dad Jerry Byrd thought the flimsy outfits could be misconstrued.
“I’m old fashioned, and I believe that’s too sexy,” he told the TV station. “There are a lot of bad people out there that will look at that and take it a different way. I have two daughters I deal with, and I don’t allow that.”
The school released a statement: “Miami Northwestern Senior High School has always been a source of pride for students, parents, alumni and the community. We will continue that tradition. While all the parents of the dancers who participated in the event approved of the attire, we understand the concerns that have been raised and sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused. Looking ahead, we will implement a more comprehensive and stringent uniform approval process to ensure an appropriate representation of our school.”
Former Miami Heat dancer Tracy Young Byron is their dance coach, reports Local 10.
On her Instagram, she said she was proud of her work and of the dancers.
“So this is what viral feels like? Publicity is publicity. Just that more exposure for my young ladies and I. I wonder if Ellen and/or Wendy Williams will have my Ggirls and the MMB perform on their shows?”
The hashtags included #TurningWhatWasMeantToDestroyIntoSomethingPositive #FiveThousandNewFollowersOnInsta #Positivity #SupaBlackGirl #TenToesDown #TheTenaciousTen
