Want Internet at your local library? You’re out of luck — for now

Like reading? And we’re not talking about stuff that pops up on your Facebook timeline.
We’re talking about actual books, people.
As in paper books with pages and binding and stuff.
Well, if you’re a regular library visitor, start getting used to them.
Because if you are visiting local libraries to go online these days, you are out of luck.
Thank Hurricane Irma.
On Monday, the Miami-Dade Public Library System sent an email announcing that the branches were continuing to work toward restoring their IT systems.
“Our online catalog, public computers, Internet access, Wi-Fi, and access to eBooks, audiobooks and other related online services are currently unavailable,” read the note. “We are actively working on solutions that will enable some of these services to be restored as soon as possible.”
In all seriousness, many families utilize the libraries’ computers for such essential tasks as homework and job searching, so having no access to free Internet is a serious issue.
A 2014 Miami Herald article reported that some branches were already crowded with people clamoring for their services.
The bright side If you have checked out books or any other materials sitting on your shelves at home, the due dates have been extended.
There is also power, so you at least won’t sweat when you’re freshening up on the classics.
All branches are open on their normal schedules and you can continue to borrow stuff.
For updates, visit the MDPLS Facebook page or website.
