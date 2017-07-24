Though prices are climbing in Miami more slowly than the rest of the state, they’re moving out of this range.
Miami-Dade County

July 24, 2017 9:56 AM

Gas prices rise in South Florida. Here’s where you can get the cheapest

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

During the week that included the 48th anniversary of the moon landing, gas prices zoomed in Florida like an Apollo rocket.

But Miami saw a more modest move upward.

AAA reports the state average petrol price for regular shot up seven cents per gallon, the nation’s second highest rise of the week behind Indiana, to $2.21 per gallon.

“Consumers saw a sudden swing at the pump last week, as summer demand soars and crude inventories declined,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices should trend higher through the second half of the summer, and could challenge this year’s high of $2.47 before it’s all over. Fortunately, gas prices will drop after Labor Day, as demand weakens and refiners switch to winter-blend gasoline.”

By AAA’s system of figuring average, Miami had a $2.24 average per gallon of regular, second most expensive in the state behind West Palm Beach-Boca Raton’s $2.29 average. GasBuddy.com puts Miami at $2.23 per gallon, up 1.5 cents per gallon last week.

Where can drivers find the most gas for the fewest cents without joining a warehouse club? Rocket Fuel, 5695 W. Flagler St., has $2 per gallon. And you can probably get a pretty good colada to put some fuel in your own tank.

The U-Gas at 15200 NE Sixth Ave. is moving it at $2.05 per gallon. Otherwise, you’re looking up the Northwest Seventh Avenue corridor: $2.07 at the 7-Eleven at Northwest 95th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue and at the Sunoco at Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

No reports, but experience says if that Sunoco and 7-Eleven are at $2.07, check the Marathon at 10010 NW Seventh Ave.; the Sunshine at Northwest 103rd and Northwest Seventh Avenue; and the Caraf Oil at Northwest 95th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

In Broward, the Marathon at 1490 State Road 84 is selling at $2.07. The Valero down the street at 1190 State Road 84 is at $2.09. A Chevron at 1401 E. Commercial Blvd. charges $2.09 also.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

