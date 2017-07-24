Gas prices rise in South Florida. Here’s where you can get the cheapest

During the week that included the 48th anniversary of the moon landing, gas prices zoomed in Florida like an Apollo rocket.
But Miami saw a more modest move upward.
AAA reports the state average petrol price for regular shot up seven cents per gallon, the nation’s second highest rise of the week behind Indiana, to $2.21 per gallon.
“Consumers saw a sudden swing at the pump last week, as summer demand soars and crude inventories declined,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices should trend higher through the second half of the summer, and could challenge this year’s high of $2.47 before it’s all over. Fortunately, gas prices will drop after Labor Day, as demand weakens and refiners switch to winter-blend gasoline.”
By AAA’s system of figuring average, Miami had a $2.24 average per gallon of regular, second most expensive in the state behind West Palm Beach-Boca Raton’s $2.29 average. GasBuddy.com puts Miami at $2.23 per gallon, up 1.5 cents per gallon last week.
Where can drivers find the most gas for the fewest cents without joining a warehouse club? Rocket Fuel, 5695 W. Flagler St., has $2 per gallon. And you can probably get a pretty good colada to put some fuel in your own tank.
The U-Gas at 15200 NE Sixth Ave. is moving it at $2.05 per gallon. Otherwise, you’re looking up the Northwest Seventh Avenue corridor: $2.07 at the 7-Eleven at Northwest 95th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue and at the Sunoco at Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.
No reports, but experience says if that Sunoco and 7-Eleven are at $2.07, check the Marathon at 10010 NW Seventh Ave.; the Sunshine at Northwest 103rd and Northwest Seventh Avenue; and the Caraf Oil at Northwest 95th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.
In Broward, the Marathon at 1490 State Road 84 is selling at $2.07. The Valero down the street at 1190 State Road 84 is at $2.09. A Chevron at 1401 E. Commercial Blvd. charges $2.09 also.
