Neighbor sues to block David Beckham soccer stadium in Miami over no-bid deal

David Beckham’s bid for a stadium in Miami faces a new hurdle as a wealthy landowner with a track record for fending off sports facilities is filing suit to block the county’s no-bid land deal for the soccer facility.
Bruce Matheson — whose lawyers have already blocked expansion of a tennis stadium on county land in Key Biscayne — filed suit this week against Miami-Dade over the county’s planned $9 million sale of about three acres to Beckham and partners for their 25,000-seat soccer stadium in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez used the state’s economic-development law to sell the land without offering it up to other buyers.
The Matheson complaint, filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, does not address the economic-development statute but cites state law requiring land sales go to “the highest and best bidder.”
A county spokesman and Beckham representative both said they were unaware of the suit. Matheson, a wealthy landowner with property in the Spring Garden neighborhood near the stadium site, had telegraphed his intent to sue during public hearings about the proposed sale. There, he publicly offered to buy the three acres of county land himself, saying the county was selling the property for too little.
Miami-Dade used the same economic-development law to sell the developer of the proposed American Dream Miami mega-mall 82 acres of state land for $12 million in 2015 in a no-bid deal that had the county acting as a pass-through seller. The agreement received state approval and did not face a court challenge from the other Miami-Dade malls currently fighting the project in Northwest Miami-Dade.
The Matheson suit comes at a delicate time for Beckham, as his partnership still needs both Major League Soccer approval for its Miami franchise and a firm commitment by its investors to stick with a project that’s years behind schedule. Beckham struggled to find a prime investor willing to bankroll the Miami stadium, which would be privately owned and receive no local subsidies. When county commissioners approved the proposed sale in June, the Beckham group said it expected to have league approval by early August.
In his suit, Matheson asks a judge to block Miami-Dade’s pending sale of the three-acre truck depot in Overtown to the Beckham partnership and require the county to offer the land to other bidders. Homeowners in Spring Garden were the proposed stadium’s loudest critics, saying it would ruin the quiet neighborhood with traffic and noise.
While commissioners approved the sale June 6, the Beckham group has yet to make a down payment on the land. The original deal gave the soccer partnership 60 days to make its first payment of $500,000 toward the purchase, but that deadline was extended by rewrites of the contract to accommodate last-minute requests by commissioners the day of the vote regarding police hiring at the stadium and other details, said county spokesman Michael Hernández. He said the Beckham group now has until mid-September to make a down payment or lose the land.
Matheson is best known for his central role in Miami-Dade’s Crandon Park, which sits on land his family traded to the county in exchange for the government building a bridge in the 1940s that would connect family property on the island to the mainland. Restrictions tied to that land sparked court fights between the Matheson heirs and Miami-Dade over the tennis stadium at the park that hosts the annual Miami Open tournament, and Bruce Matheson has successfully blocked an expansion of the facilities that the pro tourney says is crucial for it remaining in Key Biscayne.
