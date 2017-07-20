Henry Flagler’s last remnant could be a historical gem instead of a locked-up eyesore

Flagler Cottage, the historic 1897 house built by Henry Flagler for his workers, photographed on Friday, July 7, 2017. Flagler Cottage has been vacant, neglected and fenced off for years, but the Dade Heritage Trust wants to refurbish it, open a cafe and rent bikes to be ridden on the Miami River greenway. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com