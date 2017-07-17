Herald file photo
Miami-Dade County

July 17, 2017

Expect nasty weather and flooding in Miami-Dade County tonight

By Alex Harris

Watch out for flooding in Northeast Miami-Dade County Monday evening, the National Weather Service warned.

Low lying and poorly drained areas could be hit hard by this evening’s heavy rains, and a thunderstorm could bring gusty winds and frequent lightning to the north central area of the county.

Up to three inches of rain have already fallen, and experts said they expect one to two more. Some areas that will experience flooding are: Hialeah, Doral, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens and Medley.

The weather has already led to 102 delays and three cancellations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

