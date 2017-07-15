Police searching for missing woman who left friend’s home in distress

Police are searching for a 51-year-old woman who was visiting from out of town and left her friend’s home in distress Saturday, authorities said.
Rebeca Beracasa, 51, had traveled to Miami and was at a friend’s home in the 14600 block of SW 60th Terrace when she had an argument with family, according to a statement. Before she left, she made suicidal statements, the statement said.
Beracasa is 5’6” and weighs 150 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and white nightgown with black sandals and reading glasses around her neck.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or the Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300.
