Miami-Dade mayor wants cuts to brace for tax break coming to Florida homeowners

Miami-Dade's mayor proposed to cut transit service and leave more than 1,000 positions open in 2018 as the county grapples with a slowing economy, lower ridership and a looming increase in the deductions homeowners can apply to their property-tax bills.

