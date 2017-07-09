A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue lifeguard gives aid to a person who was bitten by a shark Sunday, July 9, 2017, off of Haulover Beach.
Miami-Dade County

July 09, 2017 6:56 PM

Shark attack sends swimmer to the hospital

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

A swimmer who was bitten by a bull shark at Haulover Beach was rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The man was attacked after lifeguards told beachgoers to get out of the water.

“In the process of exiting the water, a beachgoer was bitten in the lower extremities by what appeared to be a four- to five-foot bull shark,” said Erika Benitez, spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “The person was able to get out of the water, and MDFR Ocean Rescue lifeguards immediately rendered assistance.”

Fire Lt. Matt Sparling said, “In my 20 years as a lifeguard, this is the first time a person has been bitten here at Haulover Beach, and possibly the first for Miami-Dade County.”

The swimmer, who was alert and conscious, was transported to Aventura Hospital with injuries to his lower limbs, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

