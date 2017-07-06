A pedestrian was struck and killed on NW 36th Street about halfway between 31st and 32nd Avenues on Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Miami-Dade County

July 06, 2017 7:57 AM

Truck driver under attack struck and killed by car near Allapattah

By David J. Neal

Northwest 36th Street was shut down from Northwest 31st Avenue to Northwest 32nd Avenue throughout the Thursday rush hour after a car struck and killed a pedestrian between the avenues.

The man was struck by a westbound Kia on 36th Street about halfway between Northwest 31st and 32nd Avenues. Car body work lay in the street near his body.

NBC6 reports that Miami police on the scene described the man as a tractor-trailer driver who had stopped at the Valero gas station on the corner of Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue. An argument ensued that the other party escalated by pulling out a machete. Whether the tractor-trailer driver was stabbed before or after he was struck by the Kia is unclear.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

