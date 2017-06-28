Miami murder trial may test Florida’s new death-penalty law

DNA on a bloody ski mask implicates a man in the murder of a security guard, jurors heard Wednesday in the first Miami capital trial since Florida switched to unanimous jury verdicts for death-penalty sentencing.
Jurors will soon deliberate the fate of Kendrick Silver, 29, who is accused of shooting Solmeus Accimeus at point-blank range outside Esther’s Restaurant in North Miami-Dade in December 2006.
The case is being closely watched because if Silver is convicted this week, prosecutors for the first time will then be tasked with convincing 12 jurors to unanimously agree to send him to Death Row. Florida lawmakers earlier this year approved a new law that requires jurors agree unanimously on death-penalty verdicts.
At closing arguments on Wednesday, prosecutors said Silver — dressed in black and wielding a 9 mm pistol — targeted the 62-year-old Accimeus as he sat in his car at closing time.
Intending to rob the guard, Silver walked up to the car and fired at the guard, penetrating the man’s aorta, spraying blood all over the gunman, prosecutors said. Moments later, as he fled, Silver threw away the ski mask, which had Accimeus’ blood on the outside, and Silver’s DNA on the inside, prosecutors said.
Prosecutor Gail Levine told jurors that Silver, his mouth having been covered in blood, later blurted out to some friends:
“’Can you smell it? Can you smell the death on me?’” Levine said. “The words of this defendant after he murdered Solmeus Accimeus in cold blood ... those words alone tell the whole story.”
His defense lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Steven Yermish, suggested to jurors that the DNA evidence was flawed and didn’t prove he wore the mask during the murder.
“The DNA is not as definitive as one would think,” Yemish said.
If Silver is convicted, it will be the second time he’s faced possible execution.
A different jury, in 2015, convicted Silver of murdering a jogger in Coral Gables, part of a crime spree that also included shooting up a pizzeria in Delray Beach. Jurors, however, decided against recommending the death penalty and Silver was sentenced to life in prison.
For decades in Florida, prosecutors only needed at least a majority seven votes for a death-penalty recommendation, with the judge ultimately meting out the punishment.
Then in January 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Florida’s sentencing scheme was unconstitutional because defendants have a right to a trial by jury.
Florida lawmakers responded by rewriting the state law, replacing the judge's override and requiring a vote of at least 10 of 12 jurors to sentence someone to death.
But the Florida Supreme Court later ruled that the new law was unconstitutional because jury verdicts need to be unanimous.
In March, the Legislature passed a new law requiring jurors to unanimously agree on a death sentence.
Comments