June 26, 2017 9:51 PM

Gas prices see record lows just in time for holiday weekend

By Samantha J. Gross

Heading out of town for the holiday weekend? Fill up now.

National gas prices are hovering at an all-time low for the year at $2.26 per gallon — the lowest they’ve been since February, according to auto club AAA.

However, AAA predicts that 37.5 million Americans will drive to their holiday destination, which potentially can mean an increase in holiday weekend gas prices.

Florida saw the biggest decrease in gas prices in the region with a 7-cent drop per gallon, according to AAA, which collected data from credit card swipes at gas stations nationwide.

At some places in the Miami area, though, you could find prices cheaper than average.

Fill up at Costco, 7795 W Flagler St., for a cheap $2.08 per gallon; the Sunoco on Northwest 27th Avenue near Northwest 131st Street for $2.09 per gallon; or head to Chevron on Northwest 95th Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue for just $2.11.

