Some of Biscayne Canal’s been trimmed from the No Contact water advisory.
Some of Biscayne Canal’s been trimmed from the No Contact water advisory. Miami-Dade Water & Sewer
Some of Biscayne Canal’s been trimmed from the No Contact water advisory. Miami-Dade Water & Sewer

Miami-Dade County

June 25, 2017 1:32 PM

Poop alert: No-swimming advisory trimmed back after sewer-line break

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade County Water & Sewer officials trimmed back an area covered by a no-contact water advisory, which was issued last week after a broken sewer line spewed sewage into Biscayne Canal.

The original advisory covered Biscayne Canal from Northwest 27th Avenue to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne Bay west of the Intracoastal Waterway from the Broad Causeway (which connects North Miami to Bay Harbor Islands) to the 79th Street Causeway. That included Pelican Harbor Marina, as well as the Biscayne Aquatic Park.

No longer included is Biscayne Canal from Northwest 27th Avenue to Northeast Sixth Avenue.

The county is still advising no swimming, fishing, floating or other water fun from Northeast Sixth Avenue to Biscayne Bay and the aforementioned parts of the Intracoastal.

The broken air release valve that let the sewage flow into Biscayne Canal and then the Intracoastal is at 840 NW 155th Ln.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mayor Levine promises fellow mayors a good time in his home city

Mayor Levine promises fellow mayors a good time in his home city 1:10

Mayor Levine promises fellow mayors a good time in his home city
May 14 Metrorail derailment is example of 0:15

May 14 Metrorail derailment is example of "threat to public safety"
Joe Carollo reinstated in Doral government, promptly resigns 1:14

Joe Carollo reinstated in Doral government, promptly resigns

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos