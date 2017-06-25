Poop alert: No-swimming advisory trimmed back after sewer-line break

Miami-Dade County Water & Sewer officials trimmed back an area covered by a no-contact water advisory, which was issued last week after a broken sewer line spewed sewage into Biscayne Canal.
The original advisory covered Biscayne Canal from Northwest 27th Avenue to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne Bay west of the Intracoastal Waterway from the Broad Causeway (which connects North Miami to Bay Harbor Islands) to the 79th Street Causeway. That included Pelican Harbor Marina, as well as the Biscayne Aquatic Park.
No longer included is Biscayne Canal from Northwest 27th Avenue to Northeast Sixth Avenue.
The county is still advising no swimming, fishing, floating or other water fun from Northeast Sixth Avenue to Biscayne Bay and the aforementioned parts of the Intracoastal.
The broken air release valve that let the sewage flow into Biscayne Canal and then the Intracoastal is at 840 NW 155th Ln.
