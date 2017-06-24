Dreary I-95 underpasses could get Miami-style makeovers with art and light

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 Mayor Levine promises fellow mayors a good time in his home city Pause 0:15 May 14 Metrorail derailment is example of "threat to public safety" 1:14 Joe Carollo reinstated in Doral government, promptly resigns 2:11 Police union contributes to GoFundMe page for senior citizen killed in cop car crash 2:01 Traffic Management Center: Fighting Miami-Dade’s traffic war 0:52 Gorilla brothers debut at Zoo Miami 60:01 President Trump announces new Cuba policy (full speech) 1:34 Abuse by officers was “a complete breakdown in policy,” Sweetwater police chief says 1:14 Pulse Day of Remembrance in Miami 2:40 Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Three different proposals could change the look of underpasses in several Miami neighborhoods. Carl Juste; Edited by Justin Azpiazu Miami Herald

Three different proposals could change the look of underpasses in several Miami neighborhoods. Carl Juste; Edited by Justin Azpiazu Miami Herald