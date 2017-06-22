Mayors gather in Miami Beach. Agenda: fighting Trump, climate change, hitting the clubs.

More Videos 1:24 FEMA opens a Disaster Recovery Center at Miami Dade College Kendall Campus Pause 1:40 Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco drops re-election bid 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:11 Miami Heat players react to Dwayne Wade's Chicago Bulls buyout 3:18 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets 0:43 NFL Mascot Rappels Down From Roof of London's Wembley Stadium 0:57 Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating lots of money 2:41 Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media after the game. 2:32 Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria 1:36 Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mayor Levine promises fellow mayors a good time in his home city Mayor Levine shares a few light-hearted concerns with fellow mayors in town for the United States Conference of Mayors Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Fontainebleau. The conference, that runs thru Monday, June 26, 2017, kicked off Friday with a press conference. Mayor Levine shares a few light-hearted concerns with fellow mayors in town for the United States Conference of Mayors Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Fontainebleau. The conference, that runs thru Monday, June 26, 2017, kicked off Friday with a press conference. Emily Michot The Miami Herald

Mayor Levine shares a few light-hearted concerns with fellow mayors in town for the United States Conference of Mayors Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Fontainebleau. The conference, that runs thru Monday, June 26, 2017, kicked off Friday with a press conference. Emily Michot The Miami Herald