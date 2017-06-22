Miami police reaffirm support for needle exchange for addicts after ‘miscommunication’

Police save life of man overdosing on heroin

Seattle police officers saved a man's life by using CPR and giving him a dose of nasal naloxone. The man was overdosing on heroin. This is the 17th time its officer have saved someone's life using the drug since they started carrying it in March. The case will become part of the ongoing study conducted by the University of Washington into Seattle police's use of Naloxone for a possible department-wide deployment.