Amid Miami’s opioid crisis, addicts now get clean needles, life-saving drug

2:05 Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community Pause

4:06 Zoo Miami lion receives root canal and pedicure

1:57 Florida’s first needle-exchange program has begun handing out Narcan in Overtown

0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables

4:32 Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs

2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion

3:10 U.S. Passport Agency recommendations to acquire passports in Miami

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation