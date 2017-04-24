Developer offers Miami-Dade a $300 million courthouse. Rent: $1.8 billion over 99 years.

A Miami developer wants to build a $300 million courthouse for Miami-Dade in exchange for an $18 million yearly lease stretching into the next century and the ability to convert the existing tower into a for-profit complex with shops and offices.
The unsolicited proposal by developer Russell Galbut would deliver Miami-Dade a modern courthouse across the street from the existing one built in 1928 — a government building at 73 W. Flagler St. so old it once held the trial of Al Capone.
But the proposal for a privately-owned tower on a half-acre parking lot at 54 W. Flagler St. does not include a solution for the county’s most vexing courthouse challenge: how to pay for the replacement.
Lawyers and judges complain the existing 28-story courthouse is so out-of-date, cramped and in disrepair that it no longer can serve as headquarters for the county’s non-criminal justice system. Despite the effort to win support for a new building, voters in 2014 soundly rejected paying higher property taxes to borrow $390 million for a replacement courthouse. Miami-Dade leaders say they haven’t figured out a way to generate construction money without higher taxes.
Galbut’s proposal uses a narrow parking lot across the street from the courthouse for a 35-story replacement building, designed by Kobi Karp, a prominent Miami architect. The new building would offer 50 courtrooms to replace the existing building’s 25 rooms, a top request by judges.
Galbut’s proposal, obtained through a public-records request, did not detail his proposed terms for converting the existing courthouse into a profit-making venture for his Miami company, Crescent Heights. The proposal said Crescent Heights would pay rent to Miami-Dade after fixing up the existing courthouse, but does not specify an amount. The existing 274,000-square-foot courthouse would remain and be converted to a commercial complex, with 204,000 square feet of offices and about 45,000 square feet of retail.
As part of its agreement to rent the old courthouse from Miami-Dade, Crescent Heights would build the new courthouse and rent it to the county. In exchange for delivering a new 35-story courthouse, Crescent wants a 99-year lease with the county. Miami-Dade would pay annual rent to Crescent, starting at $18 million a year.
In total, that would amount to about $1.8 billion in rent payments, plus the standard inflation adjustments that would take the county’s obligation a little higher than the original amount each year.
When Miami-Dade proposed a tax increase to borrow about $390 million to build a new courthouse, the debt payments over 30 years would have cost about $730 million— less than half Galbut’s 99-year cost for financing and constructing new courthouse.
Galbut said Crescent would cover repair costs to the new courthouse’s roof and exterior walls, but Miami-Dade would continue paying for the operation and maintenance costs inside.
The proposal also touts a town square Crescent would create to unite the old courthouse site with the new one. The proposal does not include details on where that would be. The two sites are currently divided by West Flagler Street.
Comments