Need a passport? That’s a problem in Miami because the office is shut down

Getting a U.S. passport for many residents of the Southeast just became a more laborious task with the closing of the U.S. State Department’s Miami Passport Agency for possibly two weeks.
The agency’s website says the office at 1501 W. Biscayne Blvd. in downtown Miami is closed to the public until further notice, unable to take appointments or process passports.
Callers to the appointment line, 877-487-2778, seeking times for the next two weeks are offered appointments at the agency offices in Atlanta or New Orleans.
The reason given to callers is “building difficulties” although one caller was told sprinklers activated, ruining electronics and paperwork. That seems to be the case, going by the State Department’s response on Twitter when asked why the office is closed.
@urwalder Due to significant water damage in the building— Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) April 24, 2017
The Miami office is a hub for passport processing in Florida and other parts of the Southeast.
This bulletin will be updated as more information is available.
