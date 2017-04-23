One dead, two hurt in crash that nearly sends minivan into home

A two-car crash on Sunday at a North Miami-Dade intersection left one person dead and two people rushed to trauma centers by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
The crash invlving a car and a minivan happened at 7:12 a.m. at Northwest 131st Street and 17th Avenue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.
The impact sent the van through a fence and almost into a house at 13125 NW 17th Ave. The car wound up another 50 yards down 17th Avenue at a bus stop, its front end destroyed.
The name of the person killed was not released early Sunday.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
