Miami-Dade County

April 23, 2017 11:05 AM

One dead, two hurt in crash that nearly sends minivan into home

By David J. Neal

A two-car crash on Sunday at a North Miami-Dade intersection left one person dead and two people rushed to trauma centers by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The crash invlving a car and a minivan happened at 7:12 a.m. at Northwest 131st Street and 17th Avenue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

The impact sent the van through a fence and almost into a house at 13125 NW 17th Ave. The car wound up another 50 yards down 17th Avenue at a bus stop, its front end destroyed.

The name of the person killed was not released early Sunday.

